  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Lucid Motors to List on Nasdaq After Merger with CCIV Complete

Saudi Lucid Motors to List on Nasdaq After Merger with CCIV Complete

Published May 20th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
Saudi Lucid Motors to List on Nasdaq After Merger with CCIV Complete
The merger comes as the carmaker prepares for the delivery of its first vehicle, Lucid Air, a 500-mile range luxury electric sedan that is powered by the company's proprietary electric powertrain technology. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The US-based electric vehicle maker earlier announced it was merging with New-York-listed CCIV

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-backed Lucid Motors said it will be listed on Nasdaq exchange once its merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is complete.

Also ReadLucid Motors Adds 3 Experts to Leadership TeamLucid Motors Adds 3 Experts to Leadership Team


The US-based electric vehicle maker earlier announced it was merging with New-York-listed CCIV, a blank check company that is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange.


The merger comes as the carmaker prepares for the delivery of its first vehicle, Lucid Air, a 500-mile range luxury electric sedan that is powered by the company's proprietary electric powertrain technology.

The transaction is expected to provide additional growth capital for Lucid, which currently employs nearly 2,000 people, and plans to add around 3,000 more by the end of 2022.

Tags:Lucid MotorsSudi ArabiaNasdaq

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...