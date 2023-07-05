Saudi Pro League eyes foreign private investments

ALBAWABA – The Saudi Pro League has engaged in discussions on new broadcast deals and partnerships with private equity companies to bolster foreign investment in Saudi Arabian sports, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is working to become a powerhouse of professional sports. An effort that started with the influx of star players from Europe, the New York-based news agency said.

Saudi Arabia’s $700 billion wealth fund and oil company Aramco recently acquired several Pro League Clubs, in a bid to build up the teams’ brands and revenues.

The plan is to sell stakes to investors, including specialized global private equity companies, in order to harness their expertise, an unnamed source told Bloomberg.

Accordingly, the targeted investors have significant expertise in overseeing sports teams, but the talks are private, the source said.

Building up the teams’ brands and revenues will prove crucial for the success of the Saudi Arabian efforts to revamp the sector.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made sports a key component of the state’s economic diversification effort, away from oil.

Star players including Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly have recently announced they will be joining the Saudi league.

French forward Karim Benzema greets the crowd during his unveiling at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, on June 8, 2023 - Photo by AFP

Portuguese superstar Christiano Ronaldo was among the first stars acquired by the Saudis.

The league made headlines in December when Ronaldo joined a Riyadh-based team on a contract reportedly worth $200 million a year.

Nassr's Portuguese forward and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) and Ettifaq's Saudi midfielder and team captain Ali Hazazi (2nd L) pose for a picture with the referee team ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on May 27, 2023 - Photo by AFP

Saudi Arabia has also earmarked billions of dollars for its LIV Golf tour to attract top players, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, as reported by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the Saudi team, Al-Ettifaq club, has also named former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard as its new manager.

This handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's al-Ettifaq football club on July 3, 2023 shows Ettifaq's new English manager Steven Gerrard (R) with the club's President Khaled al-Debel after signing with them in London – Source: AFP PHOTO / HO /AL ETTIFAQ FOOTBALL CLUB

The league has been working with sports agency IMG to secure short-term agreements with broadcasters in around 30 markets to broaden international exposure, the source told Bloomberg. These markets include Portugal, China and Italy

Combined revenues from these deals are less than $10 million per year, he said. Adding that the goal is to improve the terms of contracts as more star players join Saudi clubs and team values rise.

In a recent official statement, the Saudi government said it had hopes that the privatization of these teams would help quadruple the Saudi Pro League’s annual revenues. The government’s target is to achieve $480 million per annum, by the end of this decade.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a spokesman for the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sports said the 2022-23 season witnessed its highest-ever live audiences, with more than 2.2 million people attending games. Adding that the matches were broadcast in 170 countries.