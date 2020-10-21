Saudi Strategy on AI Set to Be Revealed in Global Summit

For two days, representatives of 144 countries from around the world will be tuning in to Saudi's first Global AI Summit, which will become an annual event held by the Saudi government's Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), to exchange knowledge and expertise regarding the new innovations in the field.

To welcome the Summit, the Saudi Data & AI Authority hosted a press conference with prominent media figures to discuss the #GlobalAISummit programs and objectives hosted by H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, President of #SDAIAhttps://t.co/fpCkFHbxTq pic.twitter.com/NVifTYhth8 — Global AI Summit (@globalaisummit) October 19, 2020

According to the Saudi press, this event that will exceptionally be held virtually this year due to the pandemic, will become an annual summit organized and hosted by Saudi Arabia, so experts and leaders can keep up-to-date with the latest developments achieved by AI scientists.

Moreover, this event will include an official announcement of the Saudi national data and AI strategy that has already been approved by King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The summit's website highlights the different topics that will be tackled during the global summit, which will be focusing on "shaping the new normal, AI governance, the future of AI, in addition to AI and leadership."

In an effort to explore the different ways through which AI can be incorporated into today's world, sessions will try to explore how AI tools can help boost sustainability, corporate and government strategies, in addition to discussing the different approaches available for granting access to AI and the impact it can leave on societies.

This event is also expected to inaugurate Saudi efforts to take the regional lead in terms of data science and artificial intelligence, as it aspires to explore and utilize as many AI applications in all industries as possible, especially as it celebrates "AI for the good of humanity" as the summit's main premise.

Additionally, the Saudi interest in AI applications is only one example of the many new industries slowly integrated into the country's economy, in efforts to diversify its oil-based economic revenues, going in line with the Vision 2030 announced by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman back in 2016, to build a stronger economy that is driven by more than just the oil industry.

Shedding light on the different approaches that can enable AI to boost the different economic sectors, the summit is expected to discuss artificial intelligence applications in the workplace, security, healthcare, education, communication, and art. Sessions will also address how AI is going to impact employment opportunities and influence educational choices made by future generations so they can work in AI-integrated environments.

How, do you think, will AI change our lives? Do you think other countries should follow in Saudi footsteps and consider utilizing AI to boost their economies?