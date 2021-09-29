Saudia Named World’s Most Improved Airline in 2021

Saudia Airlines, the Saudi flag carrier, was crowned the World’s Most Improved Airline of 2021 by international air transport rating organization Skytrax.

The Saudi airlines ranked 26 in Skytrax ranking of global airlines leapfrogging 31 places, a 55% improvement in a year.

This would be the second time that Saudia granted this award as it got first in 2017.

The rank which is based on customer nationalities participated in a survey that measures the airline's 'dedication to quality and performance improvements in different award categories including cabin crew, food & beverage, in-flight entertainment, and more'.

Saudia has a fleet of 145 aircraft and operates to more than 95 destinations. The flag airline of the biggest Arab economy and the largest country in the Gulf geographically has recently resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, after COVID-19 disturbed the travel industry.