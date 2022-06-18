  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Snapchat Tests New Paid Subscription Service

Snapchat Tests New Paid Subscription Service

Published June 18th, 2022 - 12:20 GMT
Snapchat Tests New Paid Subscription Service
(Source: Shutterstock)

Snapchat is internally testing a paid subscription called Snapchat Plus, which appears to give users early access to features as well as other abilities.

Also ReadSaudi: Will the World’s 5th Biggest User Boycott Snapchat?Saudi: Will the World’s 5th Biggest User Boycott Snapchat?

In a statement to The Verge, Snap spokesperson Liz Markman said, "We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community."

According to screenshots and information posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, Snap is also testing other features for Snapchat Plus, including the ability to pin one of your friends as your "#1 BFF", change the Snapchat icon, and check who rewatches your stories. Paluzzi also revealed that the price for Snapchat Plus is currently listed as 4.59 Euros a month and 45.99 Euros a year, as per The Verge.

Snapchat is far from the only social network or messaging platform operating at a paid tier. Telegram had already confirmed that it's also working on a premium subscription, due later this month. Meanwhile, Twitter launched its Blue service late last year.

Also ReadSaudi: Will the World’s 5th Biggest User Boycott Snapchat?UAE Police Arrest Two for Posting Indecent Video on Snapchat

With Apple's introduction of a privacy feature with iOS 14.5 that allows users to opt out of ad tracking app by app, many free apps have had to rethink how they make money, reports The Verge.

Snapchat, in particular, cited changes to iOS as the reason it missed revenue targets and announced it would be hiring fewer employees this year.

Tags:Snapchat

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 aninews.in All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...