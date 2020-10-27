Solving WiFi Speed and Connection Problems: Expert Tips

Have you ended up working remotely from home because of COVID-19? Did you need to make sure you paid your internet bill and got well connected before the last lockdown so you can continue to do your job? Did your internet speed serve you well during your last Zoom meeting? Are you well situated in your house to have an uninterrupted connection during work calls, webinars, and conferences? Are able to catch up with your best friend and chat with your nephews and nieces over a nice joint video message because you cannot physically go see them? Was your child able to interact well with his teacher in her latest online class?

One of the most vital life essentials most especially this year has indeed become WiFi, if you are not connected digitally; you are no longer connected humanly, at least for the most part.

Tech experts recommend these tips for making sure you solve WiFi speed and connection problems that could arise so you can best perform at your remote job or shine at your family meet-up, or ace that remote class.

Your router place makes a difference.

WiFi signals radiate outward in all directions. Don’t limit your router’s ability to emit signals by placing it on the floor. Also, make sure you keep enough distance between your router and areas with lots of electric wires. Electric devices are not good to have close to your router either; you may want to stay away from the TV, microwave, or even the washing machine.

An updated router is the best working router

Even without the presence of dangerous malware, routers with old firmware perform worse than routers that are properly updated. To check if your router is running the newest firmware available: launch a web browser on your computer or mobile device and connect to your router’s network, enter the IP address of the router into the web browser, log in with admin username and password, select an option called Firmware Update or Router Update, wait until your router finds and installs the latest firmware and never interrupt the update.

A stronger antenna is key

To boost the WiFi signal, you need to purchase an antenna with more gain than your current one. The gain of an antenna system relative to an isotropic radiator at radio frequencies is expressed in dB, or decibels relative to isotropic. Most home routers come with small antennas, whose gain tends to be between 4–5 days. Replacing such an antenna with a 9 dBi antenna should provide an excellent signal boost.

An encrypted, password-protected WiFi is a must

You should encrypt your WiFi and protect it with a strong password that can’t be easily guessed. A strong password should: include a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols, and numbers, which is at least 8 characters long. Short passwords can be easily guessed with brute force, does not include any personal information in the password, such as your name, the name of your pet, or your telephone number and don’t write it on a piece of paper. If you can’t remember it, use a password manager.

WiFi repeaters are a plus

WiFi repeaters are relatively simple devices that take an existing signal from your WiFi router and rebroadcast it as a new network. This new network is just an extension of your main network, and all data that go through it also go through the main network. A good repeater costs less than 100 USD and can be easily installed and boosted via a Wifi booster app.

A controlled preference for applications is possible

It takes just one bandwidth-hungry application or a client to make download and upload speeds come to a crawl for everyone else on the same WiFi network. Luckily, modern routers support services like QoS (Quality of Service), which allow users to prioritize certain applications over others. With QoS, your online gaming session won’t ever be interrupted again by a person watching a 1440p video on YouTube or downloading a huge Linux distribution from the Internet.

User experience is not a number

If you ever had a problem with your internet quality and checked your speed using normal speed test applications, you are still missing the point. New applications are grading your internet per service (email, YouTube, online gaming, etc.) which reflects a true user behavior. A leading application example is Qualify.

Faster data with GHz

The 5 GHz wireless frequency provides faster data rates at shorter distances and is typically much less busy than the 2.4 GHz wireless frequency. If your router supports it, consider switching to it for an instant short-range speed boost.

Network interference problems can be fixed

If you are in a place where there are multiple WiFi devices enabled, the quality of the internet service maybe affected. To solve this problem, you can adjust your router’s frequency channel to reduce interference, make sure it is set on auto (from the router settings) and then restart it. Other options can be changing the router’s spot or adjusting the antenna.

A Mesh Wifi System can extend your coverage big time

A mesh WiFi system, which consists of the main router and multiple satellite units that together provide seamless WiFi coverage. Some of the most popular mesh WiFi systems available today come from Asus, Eero, Orbi, and Google, and we offer some recommendations later in this article. What’s great about mesh WiFi systems, in general, is that you can expand them depending on your needs.

You can change your Default DNS address

Most modems let you change your DNS address, which is often the easiest way how to boost WiFi performance. There are many public DNS servers you can choose from, including Google’s DNS server (8.8.8.8) or Cloudflare’s DNS server (1.1.1.1).

Domain Name Speed Benchmark is a free Windows application that offers features designed to enable serious DNS performance investigation, and you can use it to find the fastest DNS server in your area.

You can always buy a new Internet plan

If you’ve been paying for the same internet plan for the last 10 years, then you should look at what other options are available and considering upgrading. You might even be able to save some money since the prices of fast internet plans have gone down substantially since the early days of broadband internet.

Do it the good old way: consider contacting your internet service provider

They can always help answer your questions even remotely and advise on the best options and course of action.

Wishing you the best and most efficient connection to get by, wherever you may be.

Source: www.netspotapp.com