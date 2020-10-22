The 2020 Clash of Titans: Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G Drops Tonight to Face iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung S20 Plus

This year may not only be about the pandemic. Smartphone manufacturers have realized the increasing significance of mobile phone in individuals' lives, who not only need to wear their phones on them all the time so they get the latest updates in a hectic world but also enjoy as many features in the free time they have more of than ever.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Price & key specs leaked👇

📱6.6 inches OLED

📲1176x2400 pixels

📼HiSilicon Kirin 990(OctaCore)

💾8GB RAM

🗂256GB ROM

🤳32+2MP

📸48MP+40MP+8MP+5MP

📶5G

🔋4700mAh(Li-po)

🔌Wireless/Type-C Quick charge⚡

🔒On Screen FP

⚙Android Q

💰Rs.93,999₹

Consequently, smartphone giants have been racing to release the latest and most developed phones that are equipped with as many technologies as possible, to win users' hearts and money.

Earlier this year, Samsung released its Samsung S20 series, with the S20 Plus being the highest and most sophisticated device providing users with a very attractive design and a number of superb cameras. Only last week did Apple release its long-awaited iPhone 12, including a Pro Max edition, operating 5G connections that have been deemed the fastest of all.

Today, the Chinese giant maker challenges international limitations and US measures against Huawei and drops the Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G, just so it faces the other two fine smartphones.

Due to the many restrictions imposed on Huawei since the beginning of the year following the Trump administration's attacks against the company, the new device will not only be made exclusively available to China-based users but will be made available to the rest of the world by 2021 New Years.

While the three devices support 5G technologies, both the Mate 40 Pro and S20 Plus have 256GB storage, at a time the iPhone 12 Pro Max's storage is 128 GB.

Additionally, all three devices' are equipped with display screens between 6.7 and 6.9". However, cameras widely vary from a device to another.

When it comes to the rear cameras, Samsung takes the lead with three cameras (108 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) in addition to a 40 MP front one. Huawei's Mate 40 pro has four rear cameras (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + TOF 3D) and two selfie ones (13 MP + TOF 3D). Yet, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has three 12 MP front cameras and a 12 MP selfie one.

Both Asian phones (S20 Plus and Mate 40 Pro G5) will operate with Android 10, but the latter would include Huawei Media Services. The American device, however, will run the iOS v14.

Only S20 Plus and Mate 40 Pro G5 will provide a 3.5 mm audio jack which has been skipped by Apple's latest releases.

In terms of the processor, the S20 Plus will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the latest iPhone will have the superb Apple A14 Bionic. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 Pro 5G will have the Kirin 9000 5G that has been added to all devices in the Mate 40 series, in addition to an 8 GB RAM.

Finally, all three phones have long-lasting batteries that vary in life capacity. The S20 Plus' battery is 4,500 mAh, the Mate 40 Pro 5G comes with just a 4,400 mAh, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max' is 3,687mAh.

Which phone are you willing to purchase now that we know all three main 2020 devices? Are you a fan of a particular company? Do you think there are major differences amongst these phones?