Sony Upgrades Its Game by Acquiring Savage Game Studios

Multinational conglomerate company Sony has announced that it will be acquiring Savage Game Studios under its newly formed PlayStation Studios Mobile Division.

According to GSM Arena, Sony's new Division develops games for mobile and is independent of the company's console development team. With offices in Helsinki and Berlin, Savage Game Studios' team is already working on an unannounced AAA mobile live service action game.

The company's co-founders have previously worked with mobile game studios Rovio, Zynga, Supercell, Wargaming, and Insomniac.

Sony has explained that its PlayStation Mobile Division focuses on first-party Sony PlayStation titles and "creating new experiences for players through innovative, on-the-go gaming based on new and existing PlayStation IP that meets Play Station Studios' high-quality standards".

Back in March 2022, during its annual investor day, the company stated that by 2025 half of its titles should be on PC or mobile, which will subsequently lead to a lowering in the share of PS releases. GSM Arena had reported that currently, only 10 per cent of the Sony titles are available for mobile, and in three years, they are expected to double and account for 20 per cent.

Following the announcement, Savage Game Studios' own management will continue to run its day-to-day operations. Terms of the acquisition, including its cost, haven't been made public yet, as per GSM Arena.