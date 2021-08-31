Google to Inject €1 Billion in Germany Cloud Computing Program

Alphabet's Google announced on Tuesday that it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy.

Google said it aims to add new cloud computing centers in the Berlin region and in the town of Hanau, close to the DE-CIX data exchange in Frankfurt.

The internet giant also declared that it would buy more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie over the coming years to operate the data centers.

According to Google, Engie will guarantee that 80% of the electricity comes from carbon-free sources, including a new solar park and 22 existing wind parks in Germany. The company claimed that it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.