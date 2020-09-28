S&P: Saudi Arabia's Outlook Stable with A-/A-2 Ratings

S&P Global Ratings recently affirmed stable outlook for Saudi Arabia, indicating that S&P expects the kingdom’s relatively strong government and external balance sheets to continue to support the ratings.

S&P also affirmed its 'A-/A-2' unsolicited long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Saudi Arabia.

Key takeaways

• Low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Saudi Arabia's economy and budget; GDP is forecast to contract by 4.5% in 2020, and the general government fiscal deficit to rise to at 11% of GDP. However, from 2021 onward, GDP growth, oil prices, and oil volume exports are expected to rebound as global conditions improve

• S&P Global Ratings’ estimate of Saudi Arabia's relatively strong net asset position on both its fiscal and external balances is still a key support to the rating. Nevertheless, prolonged low oil prices and demand will likely erode its net asset position over the ratings horizon

• In S&P’s view, the balance of risks is appropriate at the current rating. Therefore, they affirm their 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Saudi Arabia.