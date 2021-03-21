Startup of the Week: Catering All Mothers' Needs by Just a Click

It’s not a secret that some of the most successful businesses out there were created because there was a thirst for their products/services in the world. And we can see that clearly manifested in global e-commerce behemoths like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

Having this mindset, and believing that necessity is the mother of all inventions, Mona Ataya created the Middle East’s first e-commerce platform that caters for all mothers’ needs in 2011; Mumzworld.com.

About the startup

Being a passionate working mother with a vision, Ataya noticed how difficult it was for mothers living in the Middle East to get access to essential products and information they need to raise their children in the best way possible. And this is when mumzworld.com was born.

The e-commerce platform serves as the go-to place for mothers where they can search, compare, and buy from a wide range of leading local and global brands, all from the comfort of their homes and offices. In addition, it provides parents with all the information and reviews they need to make the best decisions about gear for their newborn, educational toys for their toddlers, books for their preschooler or wardrobes for their pre-teen.

The e-commerce giant is today 10 years old and what started as a small startup, managed to become the highest-funded women-led e-commerce businesses in the region by securing a total of $50 million in funding. Today, mumzworld.com provides mothers in the Middle East with over 250,000 products from over 4,500 leading global brands and delivers them to all of the GCC countries, Lebanon and Jordan.

About the founder

It’s worth mentioning that the Mumzworld’s founder and CEO, Mona Ataya, has been among the top 40 in Forbes’ Middle East’s Power Businesswomen 2021 list. And a lot of people might be unaware of the fact that Ms. Ataya is one of the co-founders of bayt.com, MENA’s leading job site that connects job seekers with employers looking to hire.