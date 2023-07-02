Steam bans games made with AI

AlBAWABA- Valve is banning games that use copyright-infringing AI artwork on its online PC game store Steam. GameDiscoverCo's founder Simon Carless noticed a post on Reddit by Valve stating that it "cannot ship games for which the developer does not have all of the necessary rights".

PSA: Valve has been quietly banning newly submitted Steam games using AI-created art assets - if submitters can't prove they have rights for the assets used to train the algorithms: https://t.co/WhWpJpaFjl pic.twitter.com/5KhzJESYxk — Simon Carless (@simoncarless) June 29, 2023

Another Redditor by the name of artoonu got his game also banned on Steam for using AI- generative images and said "AI made me depressed, my previous work felt worthless".

Artoonu felt like he wasted his time and effort since most of the game was based on AI-generative images, he said that he understood Valve's point of view and that they did not want to take risks of breaching copyright laws.

Valve has reportedly started banning Steam games featuring AI-created art assets, unless developers can prove they have rights to the IP used in the data set that trained the AI to create them.https://t.co/Obh8g06aAX pic.twitter.com/C6l5ljhyes — VGC (@VGC_News) June 29, 2023

Take in mind that Steam is not fully banning the use of AI assets and generated images but the addition of AI added a whole level of complexity to the creative field because of copyright laws, art theft, and usage of work without the creator's consent.

Kaci Boyle, a Valve PR representative, reportedly stated in an article by The Verge that Steam will return app submission credits to developers that used AI but were prohibited from publishing their games because of copyright infringement regulations.

Numerous applications like game engines, 3D software, and drawing programs are creating ways for users to take advantage of AI by making the creation of content simpler and more time-effective. Examples of these applications include Unity, Adobe Suite, and Autodesk.

According to Ashley Bardhan (a Kotaku editor), many traditional and digital artists have been against the usage of Ai applications and websites including Dall-E 2 and Midjourney since it uses their hard work and art to make images out of it without their consent.