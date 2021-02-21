Stuck at a Dead-End Job? 6 Tips That Will Help You Start Over

Do you feel stuck in a career path that is leading nowhere? Maybe your job is slowly becoming outdated or the human element is getting replaced with machines? Regardless of the reason, if you feel that it is time for you to change your career path, then you are most probably ready to explore new options.

This last year has been undoubtedly pretty challenging for every industry, which may have overwhelmed a number of individuals who were planning to get promotions or develop their skills.

In some cases, developing your skills in a limited market does not ensure getting a better wage, or more job responsibilities, which may have led many people to start thinking: "Am I at a dead-end job?"

If you feel stuck in your career choice, you need to know that nothing should be limiting you from starting all over. With the right mindset, a plan, and a cautious attitude, everything is possible.

I’m taking a course on Financial Trading & I didn’t realize that I spent over 2 hours studying + taking notes.



And that was while I was cooking dinner, prepping my family’s dinner plates & cleaning up.



I’ve been thinking about changing up my career path. pic.twitter.com/6Vnaovdm5Y — SADE (@SadeJBanner) November 7, 2020

Here is your plan to reset your career;

1. Think of your options

First, you have to outline the different job options you have. Not only should you explore the options you are willing to take, the ones available in your geographical location, but also ones that match your current skills and experiences.

2. Make lists

In addition to the list of your options, you need to reassess the different skills you have, including ones you have not used in a long time, due to the limited requirements by the job you are trying to leave.

Additionally, make a list of the skills you know you can acquire in no time, especially ones connected to the options you would like to explore.

3. Familiarize yourself with the current job market

What jobs are in demand at the moment where you live? Which of these jobs can help you start a new career path? Do your skills match the requirements listed? What are you still missing? How can you acquire those skills?

Answering these questions will help you put a short-term plan during which you can start the transitional phase into the career options of your preference.

4. Start building connections

Do you have a friend working in an organization you wish to learn more about? Or maybe one of your distant relatives used to be the accountant you wish to become? Contact them for advice and take their comments seriously

Besides the practical advice you will be getting, you never know when they will call you to apply for a job opening they know of.

5. Is it time for some education?

Maybe you haven't been able to sharpen your skills in a certain field due to it being irrelevant to your current workplace. But can you not learn more about it by enrolling in an educational course or a MOOC?

Learning a skill from a professional will always pay off during the job hunt phase.

6. Start the job hunt from the bottom

Remember that you are starting over, so if you were a senior marketing specialist, taking a new role in a new industry will not grant you a senior-level start. Whether you like it or not, you will have to start at the bottom.

But don't worry, because oftentimes, the professional experiences you have gained from previous workplaces will help you have an easier time advancing through your new career path. The important bit is that the new job of your choice has more potential for long-term growth than the one you are leaving.

Have you been through a similar experience of wanting to switch career lanes? What else would you do in such a situation?