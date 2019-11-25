Sudan: Government Negotiates with People on Subsidizing Basic Goods

The Sudanese government is holding extensive talks with the people on subsidizing basic goods, where it is up to the people to decide whether to accept or reject the proposal, announced Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.





Speaking Sunday at the opening session of the Transition Priorities Program and Suggestions, organized by the Forces of Freedom and Change, he asserted that the economy is a primary political issue.



Lifting subsidies and tackling increased prices are among the challenges facing the transitional government, he added.



The Prime Minister also stated that his government is working on restructuring and reforming state institutions, adopting a balanced foreign policy that serves the interests of Sudan and promoting welfare and social development. It also aims to focus on various sectors of health, education and infrastructure.



Hamdok explained that the priorities of the transitional government are fighting corruption, adhering to transparency and accountability, restoring looted funds and promoting public and private freedoms and human rights.



The government will work hard to address the economic crisis in the country, he vowed, saying the opportunity was available for all Sudanese to agree on a political vision that can lead to a comprehensive revival and address the economic and development program in the country.



Relieving Sudan of its debts and removing it from the list of state sponsors of terrorism are two of the major challenges facing the policies of the transitional government, he continued.



On the peace process, Hamdok noted that the consensus reached in South Sudan through dialogue with the armed movements will enable the country to finalize the peace.



Establishing comprehensive peace remains a priority for the transitional government, he declared.



The Forces of Freedom and Change had previously categorically rejected any step taken by the government to lift subsidies which could further burden citizens.