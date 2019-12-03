  1. Home
Syrian Pound Hits Record Low as the Crisis in Lebanon Continues

Published December 3rd, 2019 - 07:00 GMT
Syria: Pound Hits Record Low Amid Country's War and Lebanon's Financial Crisis.
The pound began losing some of its value earlier this year as Western countries tightened sanctions on President Bashar Assad´s government. (Shutterstock)
The dollar was worth 920 Syrian pounds at some exchange shops on Monday in the capital, Damascus.

The Syrian pound has hit a record low amid the country´s grinding war and as a financial and political crisis roils neighboring Lebanon, Syria´s economic lung.

The dollar was worth 920 Syrian pounds at some exchange shops on Monday in the capital, Damascus, a sharp drop from recent days.

The pound began losing some of its value earlier this year as Western countries tightened sanctions on President Bashar Assad´s government. Drop-in remittances also affected the pound and many Syrians started buying dollars to preserve their savings.

In November, the financial crisis in Lebanon worsened, leading Lebanese banks to impose capital controls - preventing many Syrian depositors from withdrawing large sums from their accounts in Lebanon. The Lebanese crisis has also affected Syrians working in the tiny Arab country.

Iran, Syria to Boost Trade Exchange Volume by $1 Billion in Next 2 Years
Syrian Pound at Record Low Against the Dollar

