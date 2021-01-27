Takeda Named Top Employer in Mideast for Second Consecutive Year

Takeda, a global biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, has been named a Top Employer in 2021 in the Middle East for the second consecutive year by Top Employers Institute. This is also the fourth year in a row Takeda has received the prestigious global Top Employer status.

Apart from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Takeda also received regional certifications for Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, with India, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Turkey also being similarly awarded. 38 Takeda local operating companies were accredited this year around the world.

Dr Mahender Nayak, Area Head for ICMEA (India, CIS., Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) at Takeda said: “Our team is the cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy that seeks to drive positive patient outcomes. By creating an exceptional people experience we are committed to maintain a vibrant, diverse and inclusive workplace that provides opportunities for everyone and where the health and well-being and career development of is a priority.”

“We are delighted to be named as Top Employer in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. We credit the award to our success in embracing diversity, and fostering a culture of trust that is helping us create better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We are committed to being a patient-centric and customer-centric organization where people can thrive, grow and realize their full potential,” added Rodrigo Rodriguez, General Manager at Takeda Pharmaceuticals in the Middle East.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commented: “Takeda continues to show its dedication to its employees globally and locally, and we congratulate them for the fourth year in a row of global Top Employer certification.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 people-centric topics such as Career Development, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Learning, Sustainability, Values, Well-being and Work Environment. Established 30 years ago, the Institute has certified more than 1,600 Top Employers across five continents.