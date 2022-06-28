Tata Motors to Rise Prices of Commercial Vehicles Starting from July

  1. Home
Published June 28th, 2022 - 12:05 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

Tata Motors has announced it will hike the price of its commercial vehicle range from July 1, the automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

An increase in the price of the vehicles would be in the range of 1.5-2.5 per cent, depending upon individual models and variants.

Tata motors
Source: Twitter

"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," the statement said.

In recent times, prices of key inputs such as metals required in the manufacturing of automobiles have risen substantially.

Tata group, an organisation worth $34 billion, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions.

Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles space.

