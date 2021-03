I bet a lot of you are wondering will Elon Musk, First of his name, make us call him ‘Your Majesty’ 🤔. The tech-savvy changed his title in the latest SEC filing to “Technoking of Tesla” while switching Tesla’s CFO to “Master of Coins” a Game-of-Thrones-inspired title 😏.

We're changing the executive titles at Carbon. From now on

- COO is Hand of King

- CFO is Master of Coin

- General Counsel is Master of Laws

- Head of Comms os Master of Whisperers

- Head of Security is Master at Arms

- VP of Prod is Master of Ships — Eren Bali 🥼📲 (@erenbali) March 15, 2021

Unlike Jon Snow, "you know everything Elon" 😅!

Anyway, from new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

Facebook to Raise Awareness on COVID Vax

Facebook took on the mission of raising awareness about COVID vaccines by bringing all COVID-19 Information Center to your own Instagram newsfeed as well as labeling all rumors posts in a bid to limit all misinformation on its platforms.

Today we're launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines. We'... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, March 15, 2021

Also, Facebook rolled out a tool that can help US-based users find out when and where they can get vaccinated.

Also, Facebook announced that it is exploring a way to let creators monetize their stories including ads in short video clips through fans support.

In a statement Facebook said: "We’re especially focused on short-form video monetization. In the coming weeks, we’ll begin testing the ability for content creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue. While the initial test is small, we hope to soon expand to more content creators. And then broaden it to short-form videos on Facebook, eventually providing a way for content creators to monetize this popular content."

Instagram to Stop Adults DMs to teens who don’t follow them

In a blog post, Facebook’s Instagram announced a new feature released for protecting young people using the platform from being harassed by adults by limiting interactions via DMs.

“Instagram is investing in innovative technologies that can and will create a safer online environment for younger users. By using machine learning to flag potentially inappropriate interactions, improving teen privacy features and DM-ing younger users with realtime safety info, Instagram is equipping young people with tools to be the architects of their own online experience.”

In Addition, Instagram is teaming up with The Child Mind Institute and ConnectSafely to publish a new Parents Guide.

New App Allows you to Sabotage your Boring Meetings

Zoom Escaper, a free tool that helps users run away from any boring unproductive Zoom meeting by “self-sabotaging your audio making your presence unbearable to others’’, according to the app description.

Here’s the tutorial:

Quick Newsbites

Google in court in a $5 billion lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking

Oman Blocks Clubhouse for not having a “licence”

Microsoft fixes controller disconnect issues with new update Lots of Xbox news this week, but in case you missed it we released our March Xbox System Update yesterday.



In addition to the new features, this release also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported.



Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6Lty — Jason Ronald (@jronald) March 10, 2021

Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 update that fixes computers crash when using it to print documents

Fortnite’s new season 6 adds animals, crafting, Lara Croft, and Neymar to its characters



Upcoming Video Games, Updates

Fortnite to feature Batman’s next comic series in a crossover [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] - April 20th

Apex Legends [Switch] – March 9, 2021

Final Fantasy XIV [PS5] - April 13, 2021

Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021

Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]