Tech This Week: Tech Giants on Regulators Radar, Snapchat Ends 'Controversial' Filter

Areej Salem

Published June 24th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Google is also taking fire as EU Antitrust Authorities has also ratcheted up another investigation on its adtech software. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Here is a brief recap of all the latest tech headlines

In Tech this week, the burgeoning brawls between regulators and tech giants never end as Snapchat decided to scrap one of its popular filters 🤳 amid a fiery lawsuit 🔥. Speaking of legal troubles,  Apple is also under scrutiny as the German watchdog is probing its market dominance 🕵️. Moreover, Google is also under fire as EU Antitrust Authorities has also ratcheted up another investigation on its adtech software.

We dug into the world of tech to give you the short gist of all the tech news highlights you missed last week. Let’s Goooo 🏁

Snapchat Deletes Controversial Filter Amid Lawsuit 

The popular photo app, Snapchat, has removed the “speed” filter that captures users’ speed while traveling.

This speedometer, which promotes reckless driving, was linked to multiple road accidents. Recently, a lawsuit filed by families of users who were injured or killed in related car accidents to score new records on the filter.

German Competition Watchdog Investigates Apple’s Market Dominance

Again, Apple’s market dominance is under the radar but this time in Germany. The Federal Cartel Office, Germany's national competition regulator, has begun to look into whether the business activities of Apple, including AppStore and services such as iCloud, AppleCare, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ have cross-market significance that hinders any competition.

It's worth noting that, that Apple is actually the fourth tech giant that took aim from the German watchdog as it already initiated similar investigations against Facebook, Google, and Amazon, according to the official announcement.

EU AntiTrust Authorities Probe into Google's Ads Business

The European Commission has begun an antitrust investigation to check whether Google's vast adtech business has commented any violations to EU competition rules.
 

Google, which generates about 80% of its revenue from advertising, is thought to have purposely disadvantaged other rival services, limiting the reach of brands advertising campaigns to customers ‘by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving such data for its own use’, the EU announcement reads.

Facebook Rolls out Live Audio Rooms and Podcasts

Facebook has launched a new live audio room option, as well as podcast discovery and playback on iOS and Android for US-based users.

Live Audio Rooms enables users to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with up to 50 speakers, the announcement reads.

facebook

Source: Facebook

Users will receive notfications when friends or followers join to listen to any live.

On the podcast front, Facebook is allowing users to listen to podcasts while browsing the app, that can be achieved 'via a miniplayer or full-screen player experience with playback options, including with their phone display turned off'.

facebook

Source: Facebook

 Upcoming Video Games, Updates

  • PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India.
  • 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
  • Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021
  • Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021
  • Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight'

     

  • 'Horizon Forbidden West': Discover the Forbidden West in our next State of Play
