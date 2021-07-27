Tesla Net Income Exceeds $1 Billion In Q2

  1. Home
Published July 27th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Tesla also achieved record figures for production and delivery of its electric cars in the past quarter. (Shutterstock)
Revenue increased by 98 percent to a total of 12 billion dollars.

Tesla posted record results on Monday, this time marking the first time the electric carmaker earned more than one billion dollars in a single quarter.

The firm founded by Elon Musk saw a tenfold increase in its year-on-year net income to 1.1 billion dollars in the three months to the end of June, according to Deutsche press agency (dpa).

The quarterly figures far surpassed analysts' expectations. However, the firm's stock reacted relatively cautiously and initially posted only slight gains in after-hours trading.

Tesla also achieved record figures for production and delivery of its electric cars in the past quarter.

The company delivered 201,304 vehicles to customers and produced 206,421 units - more than the company has ever produced in a single quarter since the company was founded in 2003.

Via SyndiGate.info


