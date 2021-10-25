Tesla Pulls Latest ‘Full Self Driving’ Beta Due to Issues

Tesla has pulled the latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software 10.3 which was rolled out a couple of days ago as CEO Elon Musk mentioned "some issues" in a tweet.

Despite the fact that Musk didn't specify the "issues with 10.3", testers complained about false crash warnings and other bugs, The Verge reported.

According to the release notes shared by a tester on Reddit, it has added driver profiles that control rolling stops or exiting passing lanes.

Also improved detecting brake lights, turn signals, and hazard lights from other vehicles, as well as reduced false slowdowns and improved offsetting for pedestrians.

After detecting such software issues like traffic-aware cruise control (TACC) problems, AutoPilot "panic" and other bugs as well as "left turns at traffic lights", Musk commented that such issues are "to be expected with beta software". Earlier today, he announced the rollout of the 10.3.1.

On other Tesla news, Electrek reported that the EV maker has quietly hiked the price of the base Model 3 and Model Y $2,000 higher, to be valued at $43,990 and $56,990 respectively. However, the Model S and Model X price is now $5,000 higher, sold at $94,990 and $104,990 now.