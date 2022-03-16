  1. Home
Tesla Raises Prices Up to 10%, Fires Employee for Posting Driverless Tech Reviews on YouTube

Published March 16th, 2022 - 07:33 GMT
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about inflation and logistical issues, claiming that the cost of raw materials has gone up. (Shutterstock)

Tesla has raised the prices of its cars in China and the United States for the second time in less than a week by between 5 to 10 percent, and while the cost for Tesla's vehicles is up, the cost for keeping a job there seems even higher.

It's worth noting that the Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has increased the cost of certain long-range models last Wednesday. However, the latest price raises apply to every vehicle the company sells.

Below are the new prices of the vehicles compared to the old prices:

  • Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: $44,990 to $46,990
  • Model 3 Long Range: $51,990 to $54,490
  • Model 3 Performance: $58,990 to $61,990
  • Model Y Long Range: $59,990 to $62,990
  • Model Y Performance: $64,990 to $67,990
  • Model S Dual Motor: $94,990 to $99,990
  • Model S Tri Motor: $129,990 to $135,990
  • Model X Dual Motor: $104,990 to $114,990
  • Model X Tri Motor: $126,490 to $138,990

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about inflation and logistical issues, claiming that the cost of raw materials has gone up. 

Tesla
Source: Twitter

As Tesla is increasing its prices for consumers, it seems that it's increasing the cost of being its employee as well. 

A former Autopilot employee named John Bernal has been fired after he shared candid video reviews on his YouTube channel, AI Addict, showing how Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta system worked in different locations around Silicon Valley. Tesla also revoked Bernal's access to the FSD Beta system in 2021 Tesla Model 3 he personally owns, despite having no safety "strikes" in the software.

