Tesla Resumes Production at California Plant, Defying Lockdown Orders

US carmaker Tesla is resuming production at its California factory, CEO Elon Musk said Monday, defying local lockdown orders meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," Musk said on Twitter. "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Located in the city of Fremont in Alameda County, the plant has been closed since March 23 after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide stay-at-home order as part of measures to combat the virus.

The authorities asked the factory not to reopen until officials approve new safety measures.

On Saturday, the electric carmaker filed a lawsuit against the county and threatened to move the company’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada.

"Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!" Musk tweeted.