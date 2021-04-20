  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Tesla Shares Under Pressure After Model S Autopilot Crash

Tesla Shares Under Pressure After Model S Autopilot Crash

Published April 20th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Tesla Shares Under Pressure After Model S Autopilot Crash
Tesla has repeatedly missed chief executive Elon Musk's forecasts of when it will launch a fully autonomous vehicle. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Tesla has already told the National Highway Transportation Safety Authority that its FSD software, in its current state, cannot provide more than Level 2 autonomy.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares traded nearly 3% lower in Monday’s premarket after a fatal crash in Texas at the weekend involving the company’s 2019 Model S raised fresh questions about dented the EV maker's 'Full Self-Driving' software suite.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Tesla Offers Bitcoin As Payment Option, NFT Mania Might be Getting out of HandCrypto News Recap: Tesla Offers Bitcoin As Payment Option, NFT Mania Might be Getting out of Hand

Harris County police said two people died when the Tesla car left the road and crashed into a tree. Neither man was sitting in the driver’s seat, suggesting that they had relied on the car’s ‘full self-driving’ software to navigate.

Tesla has already told the National Highway Transportation Safety Authority that its FSD software, in its current state, cannot provide more than Level 2 autonomy.

The accident is not the first in the company’s short history. Tesla has repeatedly missed chief executive Elon Musk's forecasts of when it will launch a fully autonomous vehicle. The company and founder Elon Musk admitted some months ago the company's latest software iteration will not reach level-3.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Tesla Offers Bitcoin As Payment Option, NFT Mania Might be Getting out of HandTech This Week: Elon Musk is Now “Technoking of Tesla”, New App Helps You Escape Zoom Meetings

The level-3 autonomous technology liberates drivers from constantly monitoring the system, although it requires them to take over when alerted by the machine.

Tags:TeslaElon Musk

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Fusion Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...