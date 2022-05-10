Tesla Suspends Production in Shanghai Over Supply Problems: Report

Tesla Inc halted production at its Shanghai plant on Monday due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, Reuters reported citing an internal memo.

According to the memo, the Chinese plant will be manufacturing less than 200 vehicles after it reopened on 19 April following a 22-day closure.

Two sources familiar with the matter informed Reuters that it is unclear when the supply issues can be resolved and when Tesla can resume production in Shanghai that it is in its sixth week of Covid-19 lockdown.

It's worth noting that the Shanghai plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, manufactures the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for the China market and for export.