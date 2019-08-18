Thai, Jordanian Relations Focus to Boost Cooperation Between the Two Countries

There is a need to boost cooperation between Thailand and Jordan as untapped potential remains huge in several sectors, Damrong Kraikuran, the deputy permanent secretary at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Saturday.





“Relations have been growing and we believe there is still more room, especially in fields of trade and tourism,” Kraikuran said in an interview with The Jordan Times on the sidelines of the first meeting of Thai ambassadors in the Middle East and North Africa region, which was held in Jordan.

“We have great and deep relations with Jordan and the Kingdom is a stable and safe haven in the region. This is why we are hosting our gathering here in Jordan…and we would like to take the opportunity to talk to Jordanian colleagues about stepping up cooperation, and the potential for increased cooperation remains huge in several areas,” he said, adding that Thai diplomats from 14 Thai missions in the region are taking part in the meeting.

On cooperation in the field of commerce, he said: “There is a need for increased trade ties.”

There is great potential for increased economic cooperation between the two countries and there is keenness on boosting investments, he said, highlighting the key role of the private sector and businesspeople from both countries to explore investment projects and new business opportunities.

“There is a potential for boosting Jordan’s exports of potash and fertilisers to Thailand, which is a farming country,” he said, highlighting the importance of the role of the private sector to take part in business events and seminars in Thailand to explore cooperation.

On education, the top Thai official said the number of Thai students in Jordan is the second largest in the Middle East after Egypt, adding that the majority study Islamic-related studies

“We are happy with our students coming here to learn moderate Islam and Jordan is a leading country in this regard…We also want them to study other majors so that they can find jobs when they return to Thailand in fields like science and technology,” he added.

The Thai official said there is also an opportunity to increase the flow of tourists between the two countries.

The official also commended Jordan’s “leading and pioneering role” in attaining peace in the Middle East.

“Jordan is playing a key role in the face of terrorism and extremism and attaining peace in the region,” he said, adding, “Jordan can also do a lot more and you have our support.”