Thailand Reopens Borders for Travellers from Middle East

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced the reopening of the country's borders to travellers from the Middle East with the introduction of the ‘TR’ tourist visa which enables tourists to visit Thailand up to 60 days.

The updated TR tourist visa aims to revive Thailand’s international tourism following its successful launch of domestic travel within Thailand, as well as the recently launched STV long-stay tourist visa, a statement said.



“After taking all the necessary precautions to mitigate the pandemic, we are finally ready to welcome back visitors from the Middle East,” said Pichaya Saisaengchan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East. “With the unwavering support from our public and private sector partners in Thailand, we believe we have elevated the Kingdom’s tourism standards, taking into consideration the health and safety of our visitors from the region.”



The visa enables citizens and residents from the Middle East to visit Thailand for the purpose of tourism and must comply with the kingdom’s Covid-19 control and preventive measures. This includes undergoing a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, holding the required medical and travel insurance and a bank statement providing proof of income in the last 6 months equivalent to $16,336 (500,000 Baht).



A medical insurance policy with coverage of at least $100,000 or about 3.16 million Baht for possible Covid-19 treatment is among the official documents required from foreign visitors planning to visit Thailand. After completing the 14-day quarantine and testing negative for Covid-19, TR visa holders are free to travel anywhere around Thailand.



Travellers looking to visit the Thailand from the Middle East can reach out to the Thai Embassy or Consulate in home country with the required documents. Once approved, travellers can then apply for a Certificate of Entry (CoE) on the official Thai Government website, the statement said.