These Arab Businessmen Have Pledged Generous Donations as Relief of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The global emergency, resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, has inspired many businesses and business owners to pledge donations in cash and in kind, to help governments around the world tackle COVID-19 and save as many human lives as possible.

Arab businessmen are no exception; several of them have announced various forms of contributions to help their countries overcome the deadly virus, that has taken more than 30k people worldwide, including more than 170 deaths in the Arab World.

1. Khalaf Al Habtoor

خلف الحبتور، مؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة الحبتور يتبرع بـ 50 سيارة اسعاف ومبنى كامل للحجر الصحي ويتكفل بتأسيس مختبر متكامل لعلم الفيروسات والأبحاث. pic.twitter.com/PVYzUIag93 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 19, 2020

Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, the UAE businessman donated 50 ambulances equipped with the most advanced technologies, in addition to, a fully-furnished building designed to be used as a quarantine unit by the Emirati Health Ministry.

Al Habtoor also promised to establish an integrated virology laboratory for medical research to help the medical efforts development to tackle the novel coronavirus.

2. Omar Al Futtaim

عمر الفطيم، نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة الفطيم: "في إطار المسؤولية المجتمعية نخصص دعم مالي بـ 100 مليون درهم لاعفاء المستأجرين المستحقين في المراكز التابعة لمجموعتنا. نحن في فترة استثنائية تتطلب تكاتف الجميع لتبقى الإمارات ودبي أكبر من كل المواقف الصعبة". pic.twitter.com/jOmtIvPA7p — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 19, 2020

The CEO of Al-Futtaim Group has pledged to exempt all of his business rentals for the next three months. The 100 million AED worth contribution, will help businesses in two Dubai shopping malls survive the current crisis, especially as the country continues to be under a complete shutdown.

3. Djilali Mehri

L'homme d'affaires algerien, Djilali Mehri annonce sa contribution dans la lutte contre la pandémie du Coronavirus avec un don de 500 000 dollars. pic.twitter.com/8gxWDzbYES — Faical Medjahed (@FaicalMedjahed) March 28, 2020

ِAlgerian businessman and CEO of Pepsi Algeria announced a $500k USD for the Algerian government to help its coronavirus containment efforts.

According to the World Health Organization, the North African country has recorded more than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths.

4. Al-Waleed bin Talal

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal put the Kingdom Hospital and Kingdom Holding Company and all his hotels in the Kingdom at the disposal of the state to fight #CoronaOutbreak. https://t.co/l0wccBtkWK — Farjad فَرجاد (@farjad99) March 29, 2020

The Saudi prince, who founded the Kingdom Establishment, has offered all of his facilities to the Saudi governments to be used whether as quarantine facilities or for the production of medical supplies.

Bin Talal's announcement names his National Industrialization company, Banque Saudi Fransi, Four Seasons Riyadh Hotel, and the Kingdom Schools.

5. Yasir Al Kasbi

لعيون #اربد رجل الأعمال العراقي ياسر الكسبي يتبرع بخمسين ألف دولار لصالح وزارة الصحة#فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/KUofjEbS5Y — الأردنية نت (@alurdunyya) March 28, 2020

Iraqi businessman Yasir Al Kasbi, who resides in Jordan, made the generous gesture of donating $50k USD to the Jordanian Health Ministry, to boost its capacity during the fight against COVID-19.

6. Abdullah Garallah Al Suwainea

#تجارنا_فيهم_الخير #كلنا_مسؤول #صحة_حائل



رجل الأعمال عبدالله بن جارالله الصوينع يضع مستشفى برلنتي 100 سرير الذي يملكه تحت تصرف #وزارة_الصحة

. pic.twitter.com/yGsfTi5ohj — جارالله الصوينع (@garallah11) March 24, 2020

The Saudi businessman and owner of fully-equipped Al-Berlanti Medical Hospital in Hail City, donated all of the 100 beds in his medical center to the Saudi government, to help with the pandemic's containment efforts.

7. Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni

Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni donates Dh10 million to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/XZ3by5W4Cp — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 20, 2020

The Chairman of the Al Zarooni Group of Companies, donated 10 million AED worth of medical tools and supplies to the Emirati health sector, hoping to support the country's efforts in tackling the novel coronavirus.

Moreover, in Jordan, the Arab Bank and the Arab Potash Co. each donated 3 million JOD, while Hikma Pharmaceuticals Co. pledged 2 million JOD to support the Jordanian government during the current crisis.