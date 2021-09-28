TikTok Hits 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

After dethroning Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world, the Chinese short-video platform, TikTok, has topped more than 1 billion monthly active users.

@tiktok ✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 ♬ original sound - TikTok

TikTok Thriving Through The Pandemic

This makes it the only social media platform that is not owned by Facebook or Google with an audience of this size with the biggest market located in Singapore, São Paolo, Stockholm, and Seattle.

In efforts to diversify its audience, the tech giant's has announced the rollout of a slew of wellbeing resources and features to help mitigate the impact of social media on users' mental health and combat thoughts of suicide.

The Chinese app has started to witness rapid users growth during the pandemic in July 2020 increasing 45% in monthly active users as it had 689 million users only back then despite former US President Trump's efforts to ban the app in the United States.