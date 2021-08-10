TikTok Tops List of Most Downloaded Apps

A global survey of downloads in 2020 shows TikTok, the Chinese short-video platform, has dethroned Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world, Nikkei Asia reported.

The report said that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, launched the international version of the app in 2017, and has since overtaken Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, all of which are Facebook owned, in downloads, even in the United States.

During the pandemic and the imposed lockdowns, the app's popularity grew significantly, and it became the most popular in Europe, South America and the US, the report said on Monday.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban new downloads of the TikTok app in the US. The Trump administration claimed that TikTok posed a national security risk as the Chinese government had access to its user data. The company repeatedly denied the allegations. Nonetheless, TikTok's continued popularity emerged even after former US President Donald Trump tried to ban it in America.