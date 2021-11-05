Top 10 Richest YouTubers in the World

Back in 2005, who would have thought that you could make a fortune out of YouTube videos? I believe no one did, and up until this moment, a lot of people are still oblivious to the amount of money content creators on YouTube can generate. These people would be shocked to know that the richest YouTubers in the world are not only rich, but they’re millionaires!

YouTube's first video

Here are the 10 richest YouTubers in the world:

Jeffree Star – net worth of $200 million

Source: Twitter With 16.2 million YouTube subscribers, the cosmetics mogul Jeffree Star ranks first on this list with a net worth $200 million. He is the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics which was founded in 2014. What many might know is that Jeffree was a social media butterfly since the days of MySpace, where he had a beauty and lifestyle blog. Ryan Kaji – net worth of $50 million

Source: Twitter Although Ryan ranks second among the richest YouTubers in the world, he is definitely the richest among his age group. With 30.8 million YouTube subscribers, Ryan’s net worth is valued at $50 million. While he started his channel to review toys from all over the world, today, eight-year-old Ryan has his own line of toys, an app and a TV series. Dude Perfect – net worth of $30 million Source: Twitter Dude Perfect consists of “5 best buds just kickin' it”. The five guys are: twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and Tyler Toney. The former college roommates started out by posting viral videos of trickshots. Their light sports-related videos have gained them not only massive following, but high levels of engagement too. In addition to that, the group managed to have their own mobile app, a TV show and collaborations with some of the biggest names in sports, including the tennis star, Serena Williams. PewDiePie – net worth of $40 million

Source: Twitter Felix Kjellberg A.K.A PewDiePie ranks fourth among the richest YouTubers. He started his YouTube channel in 2019 by posting gaming-commentary videos. He later branched into comedy, music and vlogs too. Today, Felix has the most subscribed and viewed channel by an individual (110 million subscribers). Markiplier – net worth of $35 million

Source: Twitter Mark Fischbach A.K.A Markiplier is the fifth richest YouTuber in the world with a net worth of $35 million. Mark provides his 30.2 million subscribers with over-the-top playthroughs of video games. He’s also collaborated with several other YouTubers and celebrities and has a few acting credits to his name. It’s worth noting that Markiplier has raised huge amounts of money for charity, through fundraising streams and other endeavours. Ninja (Tyler Blevins) - net worth of $25 million

Source: Twitter Ninja is the pseudonym of Tyler Blevins who ranks sixth on our list with a net worth $25 million. Known for streaming Fortnite, Tyler has shattered Twitch’s record for largest concurrent viewing audience by an individual, and then broke that record again a month later. Along with the money he makes from streaming videos on YouTube, he has some sponsorship deals. VanossGaming – net worth of $25 million

Source: Twitter With 25.6 million YouTube subscribers, Evan Fong A.K.A VanossGaming ranks seventh on this list. He started out by creating gaming videos on YouTube and has since become involved in creating video games. In addition to his remarkable success on YouTube, the Canadian YouTube star is also a music producer.