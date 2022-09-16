While the top 10 video game companies for 2022 are substantially unchanged from prior years' lists, this branch of the entertainment industry has witnessed explosive growth in numbers. The global video game market, currently valued at over 130 billion dollars, is set to achieve another sales milestone that could be worth $321 billion by 2026.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 video game companies in the world by market cap according to Companiesmarketcap.com.

Top 10 Video Game Companies in the World

Microsoft ($1.905 Trillion)

Topping the top video game companies in the world's list is the largest software company, Microsoft. With Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft's game division, the business made about $1.9 trillion. Naturally, sales of Microsoft's new next-generation Xbox Series X/S were the main source of gaming revenue, but the company also creates its own games or owns studios that do.

Microsoft revealed in 2022 that it intended to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive game industry purchase to date.

Tencent ($375.28 Billion)

The Chinese IT conglomerate Tencent is well-known for its work in a variety of fields, including cloud computing, networking, e-commerce, and much more. The company was founded in 1998 in China's technology capital of Shenzhen. Tencent prefers to generate its revenue from mobile games rather than the console and desktop gaming industries. Tencent officially joined the gaming mainstream in 2011 as the largest shareholder of Riot Games. The business now now holds a small minority stake in Epic Games, a major player in the gaming industry.

With an estimated value of around $375.28 billion USD, Tencent is one of the most valuable gaming brands in the market.

Sony ($92.00 Billion)

Founded in 1993, Sony has become one of the leading game firms in the market with $92 billion. The most popular PlayStation system line from Sony has generated some of the best and most innovative games because it is at the forefront of home entertainment. The gaming behemoth has millions of users thanks to its PS4 and PS5 systems. The most recent and flagship product released by Sony was the PS5, which surpassed all previous sales records by selling nearly 11 million units in a matter of just 10 months.

Activision Blizzard ($60.17 Billion)

In a ranking of the top 10 video game companies, Activision Blizzard is ranked third. Activision Blizzard, a company that produces video games, was founded in 2008 as a result of the union of Activision and Blizzard Entertainment. The California-based video game firm continues to be able to rely on its unquestionably most illustrious game franchise, Call of Duty, which did admirably with its most recent installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Sales of the business's World of Warcraft franchise also increased.

NetEase ($57.93 Billion)

Comes in fifth place, Chinese Internet technology provider NetEase which offers online services focused on online PC and mobile games, community, communications, and commerce. Ding Lei established the business in 1997.

Along with self-developed games such Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, Invincible, Onmyoji, Knives Out, All About Jianghu, Identify V, and Life After, NetEase has had notable success in the worldwide mobile games market with its licensed games as well.

Nintendo ($50.14 Billion)

If you haven't played or heard of Super Mario Bros., you might not be a true gamer. Who created the game that, for years, gained widespread acclaim and praise from its ever growing user base? It was none other than Nintendo that created this masterpiece.

Nintendo is recognized for both its video games and game consoles. The corporation, whose origins go back to the late 1800s, introduced Mario and Donkey Kong for the first time nearly a century later, in the 1980s. Thousands more games, including well-known ones from Nintendo like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, are now available for Nintendo Switch owners to play.

Sea “Garena” ($35.86 Billion)

Established in 2009, Garena is a top developer and publisher of online games with a presence in more than 130 markets worldwide.Global consumers have access to the well-liked and captivating online games for mobile and PC that Garena creates, curates, and localizes. It promotes games as a platform for social interaction and entertainment for its communities.

Free Fire, a well-liked battle royale game for mobile devices, was created and published by Garena. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, Free Fire was the mobile game that received the most downloads worldwide. Additionally, in 2020 and 2021, it was the top-grossing mobile game in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Additionally, Garena publishes and exclusively licenses games from international partners.

Electronic Arts ($35.50 Billion)

Which esports fan hasn't heard of Electronic Arts, also known as EA Games? The company began in the computer-based gaming sector and then expanded into other gaming initiatives, making it one of the world's largest game studios.

EA was founded in 1982 in California, United States. EA has created some of the most well-known game properties, including FIFA, Need for Speed, Madden, and others. A's exponential expansion can be attributed to improved in-house production capability as well as its practice of acquiring and merging more and more gaming studios.

Roblox ($26.27 Billion)

Roblox is a Roblox Corporation online game platform and game development system that allows users to design games and play games produced by other players.

The platform, founded in 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel and published in 2006, features user-created games of various genres developed in the programming language Lua. Roblox was a modest platform and corporation for the majority of its lifespan. Roblox's rapid development began in the second half of the 2010s, and it has been boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of August 2020, Roblox had over 164 million monthly active users.

Take 2 Interactive ($21.44 Billion)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is an American video game holding company based in New York City that was created in September 1993 by Ryan Brant. Rockstar Games and 2K are the company's two major publishing brands, both of which include internal game production facilities.

With an estimated market cap of US$21 billion, it is the third-largest publicly traded game firm in the Americas and Europe after Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts.