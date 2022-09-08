Top 7 Food Delivery Apps in MENA

In recent years, food delivery apps have become highly popular, especially when eating out wasn't an option because of the pandemic. It goes without saying that food lovers will find their foodie paradise in the Middle East, but selecting the best meal delivery services might be difficult and leave you perplexed.

Hope you're hungry for this one because these top 7 food delivery apps of 2022 will get your favorite food delivered to your doorstep right away.

Top 8 Food Delivery Apps in MENA

Talabat (iOS/Android)

One of the most popular food delivery apps in this region is the one and only Talabat!

It was established in Kuwait in 2004, and in 2015, Talabat was acquired by the global German e-commerce group Rocket Internet for $170 million. It became part of Rocket Internet's business unit Global Online Takeaway Group. In 2016, Rocket Internet's food delivery business, including Talabat, was taken over by online food marketplace Delivery Hero.

As of April 2021, Talabat operates in Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Qatar.

Talabat is the largest online meal delivery platform in the Middle East. The app's moniker, which in Arabic means "orders", accurately describes how skillfully it manages food delivery orders.

Careem (iOS/Android)

One of the top-rated meal delivery applications in the Middle East and the UAE is Careem. Careem, which was founded in July 2012, operates in more than 100 locations across 14 countries and has generated more than one million job possibilities in the area.

In 2020, Uber purchased the Careem app and it is now one of the most affordable food delivery applications in the nation, with a similar idea to Uber Eats.

Deliveroo (iOS/Android)

Founded in February 2013, in London, United Kingdom, Deliveroo is a popular app that operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

That's exactly the reason why Amazon has made a big investment in this app. According to the sale prospectus, the Seattle-based Amazon holds now a share of roughly 12% of the app. Also, Amazon recently launched Deliveroo Plus to its Prime subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland with a full year of free delivery on food orders over £25 ($29).

EatEasy (iOS/Android)

EatEasy makes your life easier as you can order food, groceries, pharmacy, cake, flowers, pet care, and more on this App. Founded in 2013, this app allows you to choose from over 20,000 restaurants from across the United Kingdom, and from 6000+ restaurants in UAE.

EatEasy's meal selections for health-conscious people are its strongest feature. Warm bowls of high-protein deliciousness, salad-only menus, and other dietary options loaded with low-calorie nutrients are terrific choices if you're anxious about losing those extra inches. Additionally, the app function enables users to track customer data for more individualized services.

Eat Clean (iOS/Android)

This is the ideal food delivery app for all the health-conscious people out there or people with particular dietary limitations in UAE. Eat Clean helps you in leading a healthy lifestyle not only about eating healthy, but also taking care of yourself through exercise, relaxation, hygiene and much more, offering exclusive deals in collaboration with amazing brands in Dubai!

Daily, weekly, and monthly meal plans are available on its website. A variety of low-calorie meals, vegan diets, meals to improve your fitness, and more are available. Naturally, the meal plan of your choice will be brought to your door. Also, Eat Clean offers catering services for private parties, birthdays, and small or large events with a healthy dining experience.

Munch: On (iOS/Android)

If you feel like you’re spending too much time & money on food, then MUNCH: ON is for you. Founded in 2016 in UAE, and acquired by Careem in 2022, this food delivery service is designed primarily for people who are constantly on the go, such as office workers and vice versa.

For AED 39 per month, you may have meals from the best restaurants delivered to your home. No requirements, tips, or delivery charges.

Zomato (iOS/Android)

One of the most widely used food apps is Zomato. Originally founded in 2010, this app is India's largest Food Delivery, Dining, and Restaurant Discovery Service.



Expanded to 24 countries including UAE, This app is well-known for reviewing restaurants and meals across the UAE. You may always look up a restaurant's rating on Zomato if you're dubious of its quality.

Not forgetting to mention that you can get a 20% discount on your order if this is your first time using the service. You can also become a member of Zomato Gold, an elite members-only club. Being a gold member entitles you to discounts at a variety of eateries, free one-on-one time, etc.