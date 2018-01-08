Top Tips for a Great Video CV

If you have been considering a video CV but don’t know where to start then these tips will point you in the right direction. (Shutterstock)

Ideally, your impressive CV should speak for itself – and if that doesn’t work, then the addition of a suave and brilliant cover letter should do the trick. However, employers receive hundreds and sometimes even thousands of applications to their vacancies. So, what more can you do to stand out in the sea of applications?

There are a few ways where you can showcase your dedication, but for the purpose of this guide we are going to be focusing on video CVs.

Smile

Video CVs are still not very common and are only just gaining traction. In some years, they will probably become a staple of job applications, but for now they’re relatively new, they’re fresh and they can be your ticket to distinguishing yourself. Through a video CV, you will be able to:

Talk directly to your employer

With a combination of professionalism, a fun and friendly personality and a smile that just won’t quit, this can be your chance to strut your charisma before the interview even takes place.

Show your creative chops

Use the space in your video to list things such as your skills, experience, etc. so that you don’t have to take up too much time repeating them all verbatim.

Show off your dance moves

Well, not literally. Unless you’re applying for a job that involves some degree of dancing, maybe leave that for another time. Definitely take the chance to demonstrate some of your skills and achievements visually. For instance, if you are a designer, you should include snips of your previous work in the video.

Finally.. Things to include in your video CV

So, what should you include in your video CV? If you have been considering making a video CV for a while and don’t know where to start then these quick basics will point you in the right direction.

Be professional: Dress as you would for an interview, and ensure your demeanor is professional, too. Mind your language also and ensure that your tone is not too casual nor too stiff. Ensure the background of your shot is tidy and that the basic properties of the video, lighting and angle are all flattering while not being distracting.

Don’t just ‘wing’ it: While you should not be reading your video CV script off flashcards, or worse, stare at a board behind the camera with all the words written on it the entire time, you should have some idea of what you want to say during your video. It should come across natural and effortless, so be prepared to reshoot the video a few times until you're absolutely happy with it. The main points to express in this video are a little bit about who you are, your major skills, aspirations and achievements and, most importantly, what value you can add to the company should they hire you. Think about the video as being a short, powerful pitch for why the company should hire you and not anyone else.

Tailor your video to your audience: As you prepare your script, decide on a filming location and structure the overall flow of the video, you should bear the employer and their interests in mind. For instance, a video aimed to an established, multinational company might differ from one made for a startup in terms of content, tone, length, etc.

Know both the walk, and the talk: Use visuals within the frame of your video to showcase your talents and skills. For example, if you are gunning for a role as a web developer, you should put examples of your past work within the video. This will also add more of an intrigue to your video. Another tip I have is to add quotes from former coworkers and managers, or pictures of your certificates and achievements.

Don’t get carried away: One of the most common issues in video CVs is that people make it too long. Your video CV is not supposed to be a verbal regurgitation of your print CV, but rather should be short, sweet and effective. For that reason, keep your video between 30-90 seconds. Anything longer than that is really unlikely to be finished, if watched in the first place.

Get feedback: Feedback from friends and family is an important thing to attain before sharing your video. Ask a few people whose opinions you trust to watch your video and make edits and changes based on their comments. Think of it this way, if someone who loves and adores you does not enjoy the video, there is no real guarantee a stranger will.

Another thing to remember is that once your video is on the Internet, you will not be able to control it or how it is shared. Take the feedback seriously and be safe rather than sorry. If they think you should reshoot the video, then do so.

By Dalia Abu Sharar

This article originally appeared in Bayt.com. This article and all other intellectual property on Bayt.com is the property of Bayt.com. Reproduction of this article in any form is only permissible with written permission from Bayt.com.