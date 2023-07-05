Top upcoming souls-like games 2023

ALABAWABA- Gamers are in for a treat this year, as 2023 is set to have an impressive roster of games in the Souls-like genre. This sub-genre became popular in the gaming industry after the success of FromSoftware's Dark Souls trilogy.

What makes the souls-like genre unique is its hard difficulty and lack of hand-holding which gave gamers a challenge and patience. Take in mind that the Souls-like genre is not for gamers that give up easily.

1) Lies of P - September 19 - PS, Xbox, and PC

Neowiz Games' Lies of P is based on the fictional character Pinnochio with a dark twist! It is set in a unique steampunk world. Pinnochio goes against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque era.

You can play the demo right now on all platforms including Steam, PS5 and 4, Xbox Series S and X.

Click here to download the Lies of P Demo

2) Lords of the Fallen Lords of The Fallen - 2023 - PS, Xbox, and PC

The Lords of The Fallen's sequel is another game that fans are patiently waiting for and is one of the most anticipated souls-like games coming out this year.

According to the developers in an article by Mobi Gaming, the game is going to be five times bigger than its original prequel and will have smoother combat and a fleshed-out story.

The game will be developed by Deck 13 as its prequel.

Click here to pre-order Lords of The Fallen

3) Hollow Knight: Silksong - 2023 - All Platforms

Hollow Knight is considered one of the best games ever made, it is a side-scroller indie game with a cute style, with a simple yet difficult and rewarding combat inspired by the souls-like genre.

Its sequel Hollow Knight: Silk Songs is coming this year and is looking better than its prequel with improved combat. The Hornet makes a comeback as the main playable character this time.

The game will be developed by Team Cherry like its prequel.

Click here for Silksong's website for more info

4) Black Myth: Wukong - 2023 or early 2024 - PS, Xbox, and PC

Black Myth: Wukong has been on people's radar since its announcement 2 years ago, it is Game Science's first game and they have shown very impressive visuals and gameplay.

Unforutenetly, we do not know when the game is coming out but people are speculating a 2024 summer release!

Click here for Black Myth: Wukong's website

5) Remnant 2 - July 25 - PS, Xbox, and PC

Another eagerly awaited souls-like game with a twist is Remnant 2, Remnant: From The Ashes prequel!

The game is exceptional for a variety of reasons, including the addition of guns as weapons, which is never the case in souls-like games, making it one of the few souls-like games that makes it easy for friends to play together.

The game is being developed by Gunfire Games like its prequel

Click here for Remnant 2's website