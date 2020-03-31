ToTok Adds a Twist to Social Distancing with These New 'Stay Home' Features

Instant messaging app ToTok on Monday announced a new version which includes fresh features, emoji and revised terms and privacy policy for users.



It introduced "Last seen" and "Online" statuses as well as "Local Time" for its subscribers in the latest version.



"To add some fun to your days during these challenging times, we've introduced more emoji rain effects. Haven't tried emoji rain yet? Type 'face mask', 'stay home', or other similar phrases in any chat and tada, you've got an emoji rain," it said in the latest update.



ToTok also updated its terms of use and privacy policy to reflect its latest features and updates for better user experience and protect data privacy and security.



"We ask you to please read the updated terms and use and privacy policy so you are fully aware of your rights and obligations with respect to your use of ToTok," it said in a message released on Monday.



Earlier, it invited Apple and Google to visit its head office in Abu Dhabi as the two US giants have not been communicating with ToTok.



"While we disagreed with the removal of ToTok from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, we have implemented every specific change requested by both Apple and Google. We remain eager to cooperate with the two companies to get ToTok back in the app stores for good," it said in a statement on March 11.



ToTok launched a feature that provided its users with the latest developments on coronavirus (Covid-19). The updates covered live statistics and global news, helping ToTok users keep up to date with accurate information. In addition, it launched ToTok Pay this month in the UAE to diversify its offerings.