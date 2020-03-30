Snapchat Adds New COVID-19 Awareness Tools

To keep people informed and to create awareness as the world works to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Snap has rolled out new creative tools – including, amongst others, lenses that will help Snapchatters stay positive by engaging in a bit of fun while working or studying from home, and a new Snap augmented reality (AR) game that will help to myth-bust common inaccuracies by separating coronavirus facts from fiction.

Additionally, Snap has launched new creative tools and features that make it easy for users to share reliable information about COVID-19, while still having fun connecting with their friends and co-workers, even when they’re far apart.

“We introduced new experiences that give Snapchatters more easily-digestible information on how to stay safe during this challenging time, by using augmented reality and other creative tools,” said Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc., Middle East. “In times like these we can see the world coming together in new and creative ways, even though we are all practicing social distancing.

The Snap team across the world is working hard to come up with new ways to help people stay connected, be creative, have fun, and stay mentally and physically healthy. We want to make sure that Snapchatters have the right information and the tools to spread awareness during this time. No matter how long we’re all asked to stay home, Snapchat will continue to innovate to help people keep in touch with their loved ones around the world, and to have fun doing it – because finding joy and humor is especially important during this time.”

For anyone taking part in web conferences while working or studying from home or using their webcams to keep in touch with family and friends in a unique, fun and engaging way, Snap Camera brings the fun of Snapchat Lenses, such as the Time Machine, Stars Crown, Dog, and so much more, to video chats for both PC and Mac, no matter what video service you use. New lenses include a full suit and tie amongst a variety of other outfits and accompanying hairstyles, so that your boss or teacher doesn’t have to know you’ve just rolled out of bed, and an array of exotic backdrops to transport you beyond your home in the eyes of everyone else on the conference call.

Snap Camera syncs with any camera connected to your computer and works with apps including Google Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, Twitch, Discord and more.

New tools introduced by Snap include a lens which allows users to show that they are staying at home. Another new tool is a Snappable AR game that lets Snapchatters and their friends myth-bust some of the most common inaccuracies about coronavirus and COVID-19, and learn more about the facts.

New Bitmoji stickers have been added to bring a little levity to the situation many of us are facing. Available in English and Arabic, the new stickers feature light-hearted and personalizable messages such as ‘Keep Your Distance’, ‘Wash Your Hands!’, and ‘Stay Healthy, Helpful, and Calm’. More will be rolled out soon.