ToTok Implemented All Changes Requested by Apple, Google

ToTok, a free audio and video calling app, has said it has made specific changes to the app as requested by Apple and Google.

It said the two US giants have not been communicating with ToTok, and invited both the companies to visit its head office in Abu Dhabi.

"While we disagreed with the removal of ToTok from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, we have implemented every specific change requested by both Apple and Google. We remain eager to cooperate with the two companies to get ToTok back in the app stores for good," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the ToTok app is still going strong.

"Our company has sought and continues to seek a dialogue with Apple and Google by calling, emailing, and reaching out on social media, inviting the two companies to visit the ToTok office in Abu Dhabi. Regrettably, there has been no return communications from Apple since January 7, 2020 and from Google since February 15, 2020," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The time to resume dialogue and cooperation is now. As the global community battles the widespread outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), schools, universities, and offices around the world are closing to help contain the virus. Teleworking and remote learning have suddenly become the norm in many parts of the world. As an app with superior audio and video capabilities, ToTok calls on Google and Apple to work with us to make it easier, not harder, for people around the world to communicate," it said.

It reiterated that the app is secure and safe to use, and remains free for everyone.

Until ToTok is back on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the app remains available for download to Android users on ToTok's official page, through the Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo app stores, or via popular third-party websites such as Apkpure, UpToDown, Aptoide, GetJar, Softonic.