Tunisia to Drill for 20 Oil Wells by 2020
A programme to drill 20 prospecting wells is considered for 2019/2020, deputy director general of the "Entreprise tunisienne d'activités pétrolières" (ETAP) Abdelwaheb Khamassi told TAP.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Tunisian Petroleum Exploration and Production Conference organised from October 22 to 24, 2018, the official added that there is also a plan to develop between 30 and 50 oil wells which will increase energy production in Tunisia.
The current oil production ranges between 70 and 80 thousand barrels of oil, Khamassi said, adding that this production covers less than 50% of the country's needs.
