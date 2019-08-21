Turkey Aims to Export $12 Billion in Jewelry by 2023

Turkey aims to export $6 billion in jewelry this year and to double this figure to $12 billion by 2023, said the head of the country’s Jewellery Exporters’ Association (JTR).

Turkey’s jewelry sector is its best-performing export sector, Mustafa Kamar told Anadolu Agency.

In the first seven months of 2019, the sector’s exports rose 12.8% to $2.2 billion, while in all of 2018 its exports rose 35% to $4.4 billion, he noted.

"The JTR's steps in sales and marketing to boost the sector’s performance were effective," he said.

Kamar added that the group organized joint international fairs, gathered trade delegations, organized roadshows, and hosted foreign purchasing agents in Turkey.

The country's jewelry sector employs around 1 million people through 35,000 jewelers and 6,000 producers, he stressed.

"Turkey is a major jewelry producer internationally, along with India, China, and Italy," he said.

He highlighted that the country is also a gold hub due to its geopolitical position.

Kamar said in the coming days the association plans to visit several foreign cities such as Miami and Hong Kong to help boost exports.

By Gokhan Ergocun