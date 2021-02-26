  1. Home
  3. Turkey to Announce New Financial Reform Policy in March

Turkey will unveil details of its new reform policy in the second week of March, the treasury and finance minister said on Thursday.

"We have come to the end of our economic reform work, which includes macroeconomic stability policies and structural policies," Lutfi Elvan said on Twitter.

Elvan stressed that 2021 would be a year of reforms for Turkey.

Following a shift in the country's economic team last November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed to a new era of reforms in the economy and judiciary, saying that new steps will raise the standards for democratic rights and freedom.

