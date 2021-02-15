  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Turkey Eyes Investments Opportunities in Ethiopia

Turkey Eyes Investments Opportunities in Ethiopia

Published February 15th, 2021 - 10:10 GMT
Turkey Eyes Investments Opportunities in Ethiopia
Turkey's investments in Ethiopia currently stand at $2.5 billion, Yaprak Alp told Anadolu Agency. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Turkey second-largest investor in African nation

Turkey is aiming to expand its investments in Ethiopia which already add up to billions of dollars, Ankara's ambassador to the African nation said.


Turkey's investments in Ethiopia currently stand at $2.5 billion, Yaprak Alp told Anadolu Agency.

It is the second-largest investor in Ethiopia after China -- with its state-of-the-art textile industries and cable manufacturing firms.

The ambassador's remarks came ahead of Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen's scheduled visit to Turkey.

Demeke will meet Turkey's top officials to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues of common interest, local broadcaster FANA reported.

Demeke, who is also the deputy prime minister, will inaugurate the newly built Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara.

Turkey: Automotive sales Surge 60.3 Percent in January
Confidence in Turkey's Economic Rises 1.6 Percent in Jan
Turkish Airlines Halts Flights to Israel

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...