Twitter to Pilot New Soft Block Feature

Published September 8th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
The soft block is different from blocking as blocking someone means that you will no longer view their tweets or direct message them and keeps them from doing the same with you. (Shutterstock)
There is no exact date yet for the arrival of this feature so far.

Twitter is piloting an official soft block feature that will allow users to remove a follower without actually blocking or unfollowing them, a function that would be welcome with open arms. This soft block is the first of Twitter's proposed suite of new privacy tools after the autoblock safety feature.

Soft Block Vs Block

If you soft blocked someone they won't be notified that they’ve been removed and both of you can re-follow each other back.

The soft block is different from blocking as blocking someone means that you will no longer view their tweets or direct message them and keeps them from doing the same with you.

There is no exact date yet for the arrival of this feature so far, but all we know is that Twitter is very committed to accelerating its product innovations.

Speaking of products, Twitter is amping up efforts to maximizing profits. Given the rising interest in online shopping, the tech giant is also working on a range of new shopping tools that’ll feature a purchase tab enabling users to save and make purchases for products and services directly from the app.

 

Tags:Twitter

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

