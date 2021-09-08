NBA Star Steph Curry Asks Twitter for Crypto Advice, Slam Dunks Deal With Crypto Platform

Steph Curry II, the American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association, has turned out to Twitter asking his 15.5 million followers for crypto advice!

Just getting started in the crypto game...y'all got any advice?? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 7, 2021

However, this is not his first venture into the cryptoworld.

Steph Curry Into NFTs Craze

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Source: Curry’s wallet on OpenSea

Last Thursday, the three-time NBA champion has bought an NFT representing an ape with blue fur wearing a plaid suit for 55 Ether (ETH) worth more than $206,000!

.@StephenCurry30 just casually chillin in the bored ape discord 🔥🦧📈 pic.twitter.com/sREO3RIq2N — Storm🌪 (@CryptoStorm__) August 28, 2021

Curry owns a collection of 16 NFTs per his OpenSea profile.

Stephen Curry Strikes A Deal with Crypto Platform

Soon after he solicited crypto advice on Twitter, FTX a crypto platform announced a long-term partnership with the high-profile athlete!

Welcome to the FTX Team, Stephen Curry!



We're excited to announce he's become FTX Global Ambassador and a shareholder. Though, who better to announce it than @StephenCurry30 himself?! pic.twitter.com/Ypj50hnumG — FTX - Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) September 8, 2021

Per the announcement, the three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Stephen Curry will become a FTX global ambassador and will receive an equity stake in FTX. Also his foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., will partner with FTX on charitable initiatives.