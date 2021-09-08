  1. Home
NBA Star Steph Curry Asks Twitter for Crypto Advice, Slam Dunks Deal With Crypto Platform

Published September 8th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Curry owns a collection of 16 NFTs his OpenSea profile shows (Shutterstock)
Highlights
This is not his first venture into the cryptoworld.

Steph Curry II, the American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association, has turned out to Twitter asking his 15.5 million followers for crypto advice!

However, this is not his first venture into the cryptoworld.

Steph Curry Into NFTs Craze

Steph Curry NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Source: Curry’s wallet on OpenSea

Last Thursday, the three-time NBA champion has bought an NFT representing an ape with blue fur wearing a plaid suit for 55 Ether (ETH) worth more than $206,000!

Curry owns a collection of 16 NFTs per his OpenSea profile.

Stephen Curry Strikes A Deal with Crypto Platform

Soon after he solicited crypto advice on Twitter, FTX a crypto platform announced a long-term partnership with the high-profile athlete!

Per the announcement, the three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Stephen Curry will become a FTX global ambassador and will receive an equity stake in FTX. Also his foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., will partner with FTX on charitable initiatives.

Tags:Steph CurryNBACryptoNFT

