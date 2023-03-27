Twitter reports source code leak online

ALBAWABA - Twitter said in a court filing that parts of a source code used to run the social media network were leaked online.

In the legal document filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California Friday, Twitter requested that Github removes the code from the site on which it was posted, The New York Times reported. Github is a Microsoft-owned internet hosting service for software development.

Parts of Twitter’s source code, the underlying computer code on which the social network runs, were leaked — a rare and major exposure of intellectual property as the company struggles to reduce technical issues and reverse its fortunes under Elon Musk. https://t.co/SMvHtSeRUB — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 26, 2023

Fox Business reported that Twitter said the leak included the "[p]roprietary source code for Twitter's platform and internal tools."

"The platform also revealed that the code was shared without permission by a user called 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast,' and requested that the court identify this person," Fox Business added.

Some Of Twitter’s Source Code Was Leaked Online, Court Filing Shows https://t.co/2XdWWXQtTv pic.twitter.com/QVU65FhADk — Forbes (@Forbes) March 27, 2023

It noted that the social media giant has requested a subpoena for Github to disclose information pertaining to the leak.