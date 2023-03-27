  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Twitter reports source code leak online

Twitter reports source code leak online

Published March 27th, 2023 - 10:22 GMT
Twitter reports source code leak online
Shutterstock image.
Highlights
Twitter says that parts of a source code used to run the social media network were leaked online.

ALBAWABA - Twitter said in a court filing that parts of a source code used to run the social media network were leaked online.

In the legal document filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California Friday, Twitter requested that Github removes the code from the site on which it was posted, The New York Times reported. Github is a Microsoft-owned internet hosting service for software development.

Fox Business reported that Twitter said the leak included the "[p]roprietary source code for Twitter's platform and internal tools."

"The platform also revealed that the code was shared without permission by a user called 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast,' and requested that the court identify this person," Fox Business added.

It noted that the social media giant has requested a subpoena for Github to disclose information pertaining to the leak.

 

Tags:Twittersocial media platformsource code leakonline leakGithub U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...