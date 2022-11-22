Twitter starts hiring again after mass layoffs

After cutting nearly 75% workforce of Twitter in less than a month since takeover, Elon Musk is now reported to have kept the layoff drill on the backburner. According to a report from The Verge, Twitter new boss said that the company is done with layoffs. In contrast, the micro-blogging site is actively recruiting for different posts.

Multi-billionaire Musk took over Twitter after closing $44 billion deal. Just after acquiring Twitter, Musk had fired many employees, including senior executives such as CEO Parag Agarwal, and Vijay Gadde, the head of the company's legal, policy, and trust.

The mass layoffs came in waves as several thousands employees have reportedly quit Twitter, bringing its workforce to around 2,700 employees, down from approximately 7,500 employees in September 2022. Even on Monday, Elon Musk fired Twitter Inc. employees from sales and partnership side.

However, now employees are asked referrals for roles in engineering and sales department. There is not any clarity though, on kinds of engineering or sales roles Twitter is recruiting for, and the company doesn't presently have any open positions posted on its website. The report stated that Musk during an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees on Monday said, "In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority."

In the meeting Musk also cleared that there is no any immediate plan to move Twitter's headquarters to Texas. Tesla moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas as federal taxes are lower there. Though he added that it could make sense to be "dual-headquartered" in California and Texas.