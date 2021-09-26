Twitter Videos to Become Less Pixelated

Twitter users get ready for a better watching experience as the app is finally is putting some effort into improving the quality of the videos to become less Pixelated.

Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality.



Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021

Users have a long history of frustration with the poor quality of videos they upload, but now the tech giant has launched an update for the formatting process making the video playback experience smoother.

While as it might appear better quality, the technical specs of the videos have not changed a bit:

Minimum resolution: 32 x 32

Maximum resolution: 1920 x 1200 (and 1200 x 1900)

Aspect ratios: 1:2.39 - 2.39:1 range (inclusive)

Maximum frame rate: 40 fps

Maximum bitrate: 25 Mbps

The social media giant is reportedly also working on adding other video playback speed options: