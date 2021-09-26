  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Twitter Videos to Become Less Pixelated

Twitter Videos to Become Less Pixelated

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 26th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Twitter Videos to Become Less Pixelated
Users of Twitter have a long history of frustration with the poor quality of videos they upload. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The tech giant has launched an update for the formatting process making the video playback experience smoother.

Twitter users get ready for a better watching experience as the app is finally is putting some effort into improving the quality of the videos to become less Pixelated.

Also ReadTwitter to Pilot New Soft Block FeatureTwitter to Pilot New Soft Block Feature

Users  have a long history of frustration with the poor quality of videos they upload, but now the tech giant has launched an update for the formatting process making the video playback experience smoother.

While as it might appear better quality, the technical specs of the videos have not changed a bit:

  • Minimum resolution: 32 x 32
  • Maximum resolution: 1920 x 1200 (and 1200 x 1900)
  • Aspect ratios: 1:2.39 - 2.39:1 range (inclusive)
  • Maximum frame rate: 40 fps
  • Maximum bitrate: 25 Mbps

Twitter

Also ReadTwitter to Pilot New Soft Block FeatureTwitter, Reddit Users Pump Bitcoin Price Ahead of El Salvador's Adoption

The social media giant is reportedly also working on adding other video playback speed options:

 

Tags:Twitter

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...