UAE’s Oil Giants Are Hiring, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Adnoc and Dubai-based Enoc have listed over two dozen vacancies. The jobs are open to UAE nationals as well as others nationalities. Below is the list of jobs available with the companies and their subsidiaries.

>> Retail outlets leasing manager

Entity: Enoc Retail

Qualification: University graduate degree in business administration and management; 8-10 years minimum experience. Job is open to all nationalities.

>> Sales representatives

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: High school certificate but diploma is preferable; 1-2 year experience in customer service; fluency in Arabic and basic knowledge of English. Job is open to all nationalities.

>> Business analyst

Entity: Horizon Terminals Ltd.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or business field or equivalent; professional certificate in business analysis (CBAP etc.) and project management (Prince II, PMP etc.). 5 years experience; job is open to all nationalities.

>> Fleet sales supervisor

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration; 2-4 year experience; IT literate. Job is open to all nationalities.

>> Product manager

Entity: Enoc

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science, computer engineering; certifications of Enterprise I (Togaf, SOA, PMP, Cobit ITIL) and industry certifications; 13-year experience. The job is open to all nationalities.

>> SAP programme manager

Entity: Enoc

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or business field; Professional certifications and industry certification in project management (e.g. Prince, PMP, etc). 10 years experience. Job is open to all nationalities.

>> Assistant technical inspector

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: Technical diploma/certificate in automobile technology; 2-year experience as a technician/mechanic in a professionally managed automobile work shop. Good communication skills – English and preferably in Arabic; driving licence; Job is open to all nationalities.

>> Fire fighter - multi-skilled

Entity: Enoc

Qualification: 4-year experience. Job is open to all nationalities.

>> Driver – light duty

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: High school education; valid UAE driving license; basic computer skills.

>> Area supervisor

Entity: Enoc Link

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree; driving licence; 4-6 year experience; knowledge of English and Hindi/Urdu.

>> Network services executive

Entity: Enoc Retail

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration; 1-year experience, proficiency in English, Arabic, driving licence. UAE nationals only.

>> Network development manager

Entity: Enoc Retail

Qualification: Graduate degree, minimum 5-year experience; proficiency in both English and Arabic. Job is open to UAE Nationals

>> Accounts manager – commercial

Entity: Emirates Gas

Qualification: Eight-year experience and relevant degree. The job is open to UAE nationals.

>> Site manager

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: Degree/diploma in automotive engineering or business development; 3-year experience. Job is open to UAE nationals.

>> Senior technical inspector

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: Technical diploma/certificate in automobile technology; minimum 3-year experience as a mechanic/technician in a professionally managed automobile workshop; 6-year experience as technical inspector at Tasjeel site; knowledge of RTA and Sharjah police testing procedures; basic computer skills.

>> Terminal operator

Entity: Horizon Jebel Ali Terminals

Qualification: Diploma in engineering; 3-5 year experience in oil and gas industry; knowledge of IMS procedures and terminal operations, UAE driving licence preferable

>> Terminal operator

Entity: Horizon Jebel Ali Terminals Ltd.

Qualification: Diploma in engineering/high school with 3-5 year relevant experience; knowledge of IMS procedures; knowledge of fire 7 safety regulations; UAE driving licence.

>> Network inspector

Entity: Enoc Retail

Qualification: University degree in business or equivalent; 3-5 year experience; good English verbal and written skill; computer literacy; UAE driving licence.

>> Project manager

Entity: Enoc

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or business field. Professional certifications in project management (Prince II, PMP etc.) 7-year-plus experience. Job is open to UAE nationals only.

>> Assistant site manager

Entity: Enoc Tasjeel

Qualification: Diploma/certificate in automotive engineering or management; 2-3-year experience; Excellent communication skills in written and spoken Arabic, English; IT literacy.

>> Supply supervisor

Entity: Adnoc Distribution

Qualification: Technical diploma, 6-year experience

>> Control room supervisor

Entity: Adnoc Distribution

Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent in electrical/ Instrumentation/ chemical/ control and automation; 5-7 year experience in plant/terminal control room operation.

>> Department manager for fleet, CNG maintenance

Entity: Adnoc Distribution

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering; 12-year experience including 5 years at managerial level

>> Electrical supervisor

Entity: Adnoc Distribution

Qualification: 3-year higher diploma or 4-year Bachelor’s degree in electrical or instruments engineering