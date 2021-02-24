UAE’s Oil Giants Are Hiring, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Adnoc and Dubai-based Enoc have listed over two dozen vacancies. The jobs are open to UAE nationals as well as others nationalities. Below is the list of jobs available with the companies and their subsidiaries.
>> Retail outlets leasing manager
Entity: Enoc Retail
Qualification: University graduate degree in business administration and management; 8-10 years minimum experience. Job is open to all nationalities.
>> Sales representatives
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: High school certificate but diploma is preferable; 1-2 year experience in customer service; fluency in Arabic and basic knowledge of English. Job is open to all nationalities.
>> Business analyst
Entity: Horizon Terminals Ltd.
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or business field or equivalent; professional certificate in business analysis (CBAP etc.) and project management (Prince II, PMP etc.). 5 years experience; job is open to all nationalities.
>> Fleet sales supervisor
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration; 2-4 year experience; IT literate. Job is open to all nationalities.
>> Product manager
Entity: Enoc
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science, computer engineering; certifications of Enterprise I (Togaf, SOA, PMP, Cobit ITIL) and industry certifications; 13-year experience. The job is open to all nationalities.
>> SAP programme manager
Entity: Enoc
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or business field; Professional certifications and industry certification in project management (e.g. Prince, PMP, etc). 10 years experience. Job is open to all nationalities.
>> Assistant technical inspector
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: Technical diploma/certificate in automobile technology; 2-year experience as a technician/mechanic in a professionally managed automobile work shop. Good communication skills – English and preferably in Arabic; driving licence; Job is open to all nationalities.
>> Fire fighter - multi-skilled
Entity: Enoc
Qualification: 4-year experience. Job is open to all nationalities.
>> Driver – light duty
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: High school education; valid UAE driving license; basic computer skills.
>> Area supervisor
Entity: Enoc Link
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree; driving licence; 4-6 year experience; knowledge of English and Hindi/Urdu.
>> Network services executive
Entity: Enoc Retail
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration; 1-year experience, proficiency in English, Arabic, driving licence. UAE nationals only.
>> Network development manager
Entity: Enoc Retail
Qualification: Graduate degree, minimum 5-year experience; proficiency in both English and Arabic. Job is open to UAE Nationals
>> Accounts manager – commercial
Entity: Emirates Gas
Qualification: Eight-year experience and relevant degree. The job is open to UAE nationals.
>> Site manager
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: Degree/diploma in automotive engineering or business development; 3-year experience. Job is open to UAE nationals.
>> Senior technical inspector
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: Technical diploma/certificate in automobile technology; minimum 3-year experience as a mechanic/technician in a professionally managed automobile workshop; 6-year experience as technical inspector at Tasjeel site; knowledge of RTA and Sharjah police testing procedures; basic computer skills.
>> Terminal operator
Entity: Horizon Jebel Ali Terminals
Qualification: Diploma in engineering; 3-5 year experience in oil and gas industry; knowledge of IMS procedures and terminal operations, UAE driving licence preferable
>> Terminal operator
Entity: Horizon Jebel Ali Terminals Ltd.
Qualification: Diploma in engineering/high school with 3-5 year relevant experience; knowledge of IMS procedures; knowledge of fire 7 safety regulations; UAE driving licence.
>> Network inspector
Entity: Enoc Retail
Qualification: University degree in business or equivalent; 3-5 year experience; good English verbal and written skill; computer literacy; UAE driving licence.
>> Project manager
Entity: Enoc
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or business field. Professional certifications in project management (Prince II, PMP etc.) 7-year-plus experience. Job is open to UAE nationals only.
>> Assistant site manager
Entity: Enoc Tasjeel
Qualification: Diploma/certificate in automotive engineering or management; 2-3-year experience; Excellent communication skills in written and spoken Arabic, English; IT literacy.
>> Supply supervisor
Entity: Adnoc Distribution
Qualification: Technical diploma, 6-year experience
>> Control room supervisor
Entity: Adnoc Distribution
Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent in electrical/ Instrumentation/ chemical/ control and automation; 5-7 year experience in plant/terminal control room operation.
>> Department manager for fleet, CNG maintenance
Entity: Adnoc Distribution
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering; 12-year experience including 5 years at managerial level
>> Electrical supervisor
Entity: Adnoc Distribution
Qualification: 3-year higher diploma or 4-year Bachelor’s degree in electrical or instruments engineering
