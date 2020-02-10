UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Monthly Salary Up to $10,000

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available. Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

Network Performance Technician

Job Category: Communication Engineering Technician

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Diploma

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Infrastructure Technician

Job Category: Infrastructure

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Diploma

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Data Analyst Engineer

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Application Engineer

Job Category: Application Development

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000



Head of Finance

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 30,001- 40,000



Business Development Executive

Job Category: Sales and Customer Service

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Principle Contracts Executive

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Preacher

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Project Manager-information technology

Job Category: Project Management

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000