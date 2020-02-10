  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Monthly Salary Up to $10,000

UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Monthly Salary Up to $10,000

Published February 10th, 2020 - 11:27 GMT
UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Monthly Salary Up to $10,000
Take a look at jobs across various departments in UAE. (Shutterstock)

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available. Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

Network Performance Technician

Job Category: Communication Engineering Technician
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Diploma
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Infrastructure Technician
Job Category: Infrastructure
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Diploma
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Data Analyst Engineer

Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Application Engineer

Job Category: Application Development
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Head of Finance

Job Category: Financial
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 30,001- 40,000

Business Development Executive

Job Category: Sales and Customer Service
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Principle Contracts Executive

Job Category: Financial
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Preacher

Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000

Project Manager-information technology

Job Category: Project Management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000

Ryan Roslansky to Become LinkedIn's New CEO
Who's Getting Paid the Most In Hollywood? Hint: Scissors Can't Beat Him

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...