UAE: 10 Jobs That Pay Monthly Salary Up to $10,000

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.
With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available. Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.
Network Performance Technician
Job Category: Communication Engineering Technician
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Diploma
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Infrastructure Technician
Job Category: Infrastructure
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Diploma
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Job Category: Application Development
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Head of Finance
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 30,001- 40,000
Business Development Executive
Job Category: Sales and Customer Service
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 10,001-20,000
Project Manager-information technology
Job Category: Project Management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: 20,001-30,000
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.