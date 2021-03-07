UAE: Abu Dhabi to Reopen Cinemas, Dubai Bans Cafes Serving Drinks in Baby Bottles

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2021
Dubai authorities have banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Shutterstock)
Abu Dhabi will reopen its cinemas at a reduced 30 percent capacity while adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures, state news agency WAM reported.

Earlier in February, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved closing all cinemas.

Meanwhile, Dubai authorities have banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Economy said in a tweet.

“The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy directed coffee shops to stop serving drinks in baby bottles,” DED said.

There has been a spike in new daily cases since the beginning of the year, largely due to the high number of tourists traveling to the country over the holiday period.
